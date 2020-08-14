Gov. Abbott wraps up COVID-19 briefings with visit to Walmart shooting memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the memorial site for the victims of the Walmart mass shooting on Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Abbott made the stop after he held a news conference on Thursday in El Paso to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Texas.

Following the news conference, Abbott visited the memorial site and stated, “I wanted to pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy.” He continued, “No one could and probably no one will ever understand what happened here, but I think we all agree upon is nothing like this can ever happen again.”

Abbott later placed yellow roses and a rosary on the plaque that sits near the Grand Candela. The plaque lists the names of the 23 victims who died in the mass shooting.