George Lopez rents out El Paso’s L&J Cafe for families of Aug. 3 mass shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Actor and comedian George Lopez rented out L&J Cafe for an evening in dedication to the families impacted by the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting.

Lopez rented out the restaurant for the families after a ceremony was held revealing the healing gardens at Ascarate Park. The memorial was built in memory of the 23 individuals killed in the mass shooting two years ago.

KTSM 9 News confirmed Lopez was renting out the restaurant late Tuesday night.

Lopez and actor James Edward Olmos visited El Paso days after the shooting and spent time with victims and their families at University Medical Center.

“I learned a valuable lesson that day talking to everybody in the hospital,” Lopez said during the ceremony at Ascarate Park. “There was nothing but love and the strength of El Paso.”

He told the crowd he would continue to “sound the alarm” on Latino culture in the United States.

