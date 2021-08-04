Families of the 23 El Paso Walmart shooting victims have a new place to remember loved ones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the second-year mark of one of El Paso’s most tragic events, the El Paso Healing Garden was unveiled to the families of the 23 Walmart mass shooting victims and the public.

On Aug. 3, 2019, a lone gunman walked into the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso and opened fire. Twenty-three people were killed, 23 were injured, and hundreds of thousands of families and people were affected by this tragedy.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego led a project to create a permanent memorial for the community to not just mourn the lives lost, but heal together in a safe and unified place.

Officials in the border city of El Paso on Tuesday dedicated a garden that is meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. (Marlenn Barraza/KTSM)

Officials in the border city of El Paso on Tuesday dedicated a garden that is meant to bring healing two years after a gunman targeting Latinos opened fire at a Walmart, killing 23 people in an attack that stunned the U.S. and Mexico. (Marlenn Barraza/KTSM)



The El Paso Healing Garden was created with the help of the El Paso Community Foundation and dozens of donations.

On Tuesday evening, the county held a private ceremony for the 23 families joined by local leaders and officials.

Officials from U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser to celebrity George Lopez spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on how the community showed resiliency in the moments, days and months following the mass shooting.

A ceremony begins here at Ascarate Park where the County will unveil a permanent memorial called the Healing Garden to honor and mourn the 23 lives lost in the Aug. 3 mass shooting pic.twitter.com/sUWwtonyCb — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) August 4, 2021

While Aug. 3 is a heartbreaking reminder of the tragedy that took place at the local Walmart, for El Paso, it’s all about healing.

The father of the youngest victim, Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, told KTSM events like this help the families feel supported and give them another place to heal.

“From the moment I got the call saying that my son was hurt, it feels like it was just yesterday,” Fransisco Rodriguez, his father, said. “It’s a good thing the city (county) is doing this, it’s another spot, another location where the families can come and sit down, relax and enjoy and can come to talk to their families.”

The Healing Garden highlights 23 plaques with the 23 names of the victims killed along with lights and water features.

A look at those 23 names. We will never forget you. #ElPasoStrong 🤍⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jSxF4PuRBv — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) August 4, 2021

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.