(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation reporters Robert Sherman and Katie Smith are spending three weeks traversing the southern border — starting in San Diego, California on Feb. 14 and ending in Brownsville, Texas later this month — telling the stories of communities in crisis. They will be joined along the way by NewsNation affiliate Border Report‘s journalists to provide context and insight into life on the border for the communities in crisis.

Use the map below to follow them along the way and see the biggest updates from their reporting:

This map will be updated daily with the latest reporting from Sherman and Smith.

READ ALSO: Border Report Live: Telling the stories of communities in crisis