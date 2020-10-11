Border Report wins National Edward R. Murrow Award

Image from the 2019 Border Report tour as it headed through El Paso (Border Report Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Border Report) — The Radio Television Digital News Association honored Border Report Saturday with a National Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the news industry.

RTDNA presents the awards annually to the best journalists from television, radio and online news organizations.

The Murrow Awards recognize news stories that “uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to RTDNA.

RTDNA awarded Border Report for “Excellence in Innovation.” Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the U.S.-Mexico border work daily to report the untold, local stories from their communities.

In the Fall of 2019, a team of Border Report journalists embarked on an innovative 10-day reporting tour of the U.S.-Mexico border, starting at the Pacific Coast and ending at the Gulf of Mexico.

The team traveled in a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with IP satellite technology and multiple interior and exterior cameras, allowing audiences to see the journalists’ live reporting as they were in motion driving along the border.

In all, they produced 10 hours of livestreaming online and 140 television live shots for Nexstar stations in California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Nearly 2 million people watched the live reporting on Facebook. Stories from the border tour appeared on-air and online in Nexstar markets nationwide. The tour reports are featured in a permanent special section on BorderReport.com.

The 2020 National Murrow Awards were presented Saturday in a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.