(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation reporters Robert Sherman and Katie Smith are spending three weeks traversing the southern border — starting in San Diego, California on Feb. 14 and ending in Brownsville, Texas later this month — telling the stories of communities in crisis. The Border Report Live blog takes readers beyond the big headlines, providing context and insight into the lives of residents along the border. Sherman and Smith will be joined by Border Report correspondents Sandra Sanchez, Julian Resendiz and Salvador Rivera to provide regular updates during the trip. All times are Central.

Walked for eight days

6:55 a.m., Feb. 15

Location: Yuma Gap, AZ

During an early morning shoot near Yuma Gap in Arizona, we met a family of three — two parents and a child. The family had just crossed into the United States through one of the many gaps in the border wall. The family said they were from Colombia and had been walking for eight days. They asked for help from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the NewsNation team was able to flag down a nearby officer to pick them up. The officer told us it’s not uncommon for people crossing at this location to seek out American police for assistance once they arrive.

WATCH THIS: While preparing for our live shots from the border fence in Yuma, AZ, this family of three from Colombia crossed into the US and came right up to us asking for help and water. They claim to be political prisoners seeking asylum, and asked us to flag down Border Patrol pic.twitter.com/6VblKbNwz3 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) February 15, 2022

We’ll have the full story on the family and how their story fits into the larger picture at the Yuma Gap later today.

— Katie Smith

The dog that tried to cross the border

12:55 a.m., Feb. 15

Location: San Ysidro, CA

As our day at San Ysidro Port of Entry wound down, a dog trotted up the hill toward our truck.

A passing truck driver told me the dog came from Tijuana and is a regular to the area.

So-called Mexican street dogs are commonplace in Tijuana. According to SPCA International, Mexico doesn’t have a mechanism to treat the thousands of strays that roam the streets. Groups like the Humane Society of Tijuana and Dog Rescue Without Borders work to help adopt street dogs to new homes.

One officer at San Ysidro told me he suspects the stray is attempting to retrace his steps back to Tijuana.

After repeating laps around the port of entry, the dog came face to face with an officer guarding the building to the pedestrian crossing. He made his way inside but he returned soon after, unsuccessful.

— Katie Smith

Deported Army veteran returns home after 10 years

4 p.m., Feb. 14

Location: San Ysidro, CA

In the early hours of Valentine’s Day, Mauricio Hernandez-Mata crossed into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California, marking the Army veteran’s first return into the country since he was deported more than 10 years ago.

Read the full report from Robert Sherman and Katie Smith here.

Visiting a parent across the border

3 p.m., Feb. 14

Location: San Ysidro, CA

This afternoon, I met Javier Aguilar and his 5-year-old daughter Hinata as they returned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California after a day of shopping in Tijuana. It’s a trip the father and daughter make regularly — usually to visit Hinata’s mother.

“Normally she (comes here), but with the pandemic, she has high blood pressure so she can’t be traveling a lot,” Aguilar said. For the past two years, he and Hinata have made the trip to Tijuana instead.

San Ysidro was bustling Monday afternoon with families, friends and people traveling on their own crossing to and from Tijuana and the U.S.

— Katie Smith

Follow the team on the road

Noon, Feb. 14

As the team sets off along the border, you can follow their journey in an interactive map that highlights locations, stories and unique photos they gather on the road. This map will be updated daily, starting with the team’s coverage in San Ysidro today.

See the map here.

— Tulsi Kamath, Managing Editor

Hitting the road

9:35 a.m., Feb. 14

Location: San Diego, CA

The team prepares to hit the road this morning with the goal of showing viewers the realities of border life. First stop: San Ysidro, the busiest border land crossing in the country. The NewsNation crew is heading out in a state-of-the-art border truck (it doesn’t have a name so if you have suggestions, let us know) that is equipped with several exterior cameras that can shoot the treacherous terrain of the border as we drive.

— Robert Sherman

Ready to head out

10:30 p.m., Feb. 13

Location: San Diego, CA



Sunday night, we, a group of NewsNation reporters, producers, and photographers have arrived in San Diego, preparing to travel the US-Mexico border for the next three weeks. Tomorrow, we will be taking a look at what life is like at the nation’s largest border crossing in San Ysidro where tens of thousands of people cross into the United States each day. From there, we’ll travel on through California, Arizona and Texas reporting about life on the border — the people who live there, the officers that patrol those areas, and what the national conversation about immigration looks like in the communities experiencing it first-hand. My colleagues and I will use this space to go deeper with context, anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights so readers can get a clearer picture of what’s going on along the southern edge of the country.

— Katie Smith