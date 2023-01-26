McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents found two lost migrants who had been injured and were wandering through the thick South Texas brush earlier this week, the agency said.

Both were from Mexico and were found Jan. 23 in a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas, an hour’s drive from the border, Border Patrol reports.

One of the migrants was unconscious and in need of medical help. The other individual told agents about the ailing migrant and using coordinates, agents were able to locate them, agency officials said in a news release.

A Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician and Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent was on the scene and provided medical aid before EMS arrived.

One Mexican national was airlifted to an area hospital; the other was taken by EMS to another hospital.

Border Patrol says a records check found both individuals were Mexican nationals who were illegally in the United States.

Equipment like this is put out throughout South Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help lost or injured migrants notify Border Patrol agents of their whereabouts. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The Texas Tribune on Thursday reported that heat-related deaths in Texas hit an all-time high in 2022 since 1999, and most of the victims were migrants in South Texas.

Webb County, which includes Laredo, was the No. 1 county for migrant deaths relating to heat in 2022, the Tribune reported. It was followed by Brooks County, also on the South Texas border.